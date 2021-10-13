ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It appears road rage may have been the motive behind a deadly shooting in Center City Allentown Tuesday night.
Justin Nevius, 25, is charged with homicide in the drive-by shooting of Kippy Henry, 42, around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Seventh and Gordon streets.
A witness involved in the incident told police that before the shooting, Nevius was cut off by Henry, who was driving a minivan, according to court paperwork. Nevius became angry and followed the van to where it was parked at Seventh and Gordon.
The witness told investigators that the minivan driver was heard yelling, "What the (expletive) are you going to do?", then Nevius opened fire on the vehicle and Henry inside, the police paperwork says.
Surveillance video from several nearby properties shows a car, believed to be driven by Nevius, pull up next to the minivan, then several muzzle flashes are seen from the driver's side, said the Lehigh County district attorney and Allentown police.
Two passengers in the car get out and run, then the car pulls away, officials said.
Officers arrived on scene to find Henry suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and several windows in the van were shot out, police said. Henry, of South Whitehall Township, died shortly after 8 p.m. at the hospital.
Nevius was arrested in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, where he lives, late Tuesday night, authorities said. He was charged with homicide and person not to possess a firearm, as he is a convicted felon.