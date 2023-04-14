BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some streets in Bethlehem will be closed the week of April 17 due to road work.

The following road work will be occurring:

S New Street (Rink Street to 4th Street) – Closed for work associated with the S New Street Streetscape Project, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S New Street (4th Street to E Morton Street)– A contractor will be parking a crane on the street, Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*4th Street intersection will remain open for traffic traveling east and west.*

Fourth Avenue (Union Boulevard north to Dead End) – The City’s Streets Department will be paving the road, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.