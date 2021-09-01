BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northampton County 911 center had extra staff working Wednesday, as calls poured in. Trees and wires were down, as many roadways remain flooded.
Northampton County officials say there have been 11 water recues in the county far, and no injuries reported as of Wednesday night.
"It's like literally a river here," said Tanya Lee Jones, a Bethlehem Township resident.
Sunset Drive in Bethlehem Township became a raging river, as what's left of Hurricane Ida drenched Northampton County.
"We are literally stranded, so heaven forbid one of us got ill or injured, I don't know how anybody would get to us," said LeighAnn Martinez, who also lives in Bethlehem Township.
Jones and Martinez say they've seen this nearly ten times in the three years they've lived here.
"We're not in a flood zone but we're in severe danger," said Jones. "There was a study for years that they did and they kind of found out that there's this retention pond that comes down from the city and it kind of gushes out into the street."
"Big chunks of asphalt end up tearing up and coming into our yard," said Rheannon Parker of Bethlehem Township.
Parker stayed with Jones and Martinez until the water receded.
"By the time I got home, the entire street was flooded, and it actually goes to my entire house on both streets, so I couldn't get to my house."
Given that Martinez uses a wheelchair, she and Jones are hopeful something will be done to address the trouble spots that repeatedly flood.
"Have it drain to wherever it needs to drain," said Martinez. "Have sewer ducts, what have you."
Meanwhile, county officials warn about staying away from creeks and streams near the rising waters of the Lehigh and Delaware rivers.
Cars floating, even filling up with water, were a common sight throughout the Lehigh Valley Wednesday.
WFMZ Photojournalist Chris Post jumped into action and guided a driver and passenger to safety on Santee Road.
The warning not to drive on flooded roads remains as important as ever.
"Here's the bottom line: don't do it," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure. "You can drown. It doesn't take a lot of water to move your car."
Bethlehem Township issued a voluntary evacuation advisory for low-lying areas near the Lehigh River, offering up the community center for temporary shelter.
Lehigh Township and Freemansburg Borough opened emergency centers too.