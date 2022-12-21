HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The roads and runways could be messy Thursday.

A storm is moving into our region, just as millions of people take to the roads and the skies for the Christmas holiday weekend. We caught up with several travelers trying to get out early before the winter weather hits, like Rose Aten, who was stopping at the Allentown Travel Plaza off the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

"My son did not want me on the road, so that was perfect, but there's a lot of traffic," said Aten.

But people like Aten are the exception. AAA estimates 113 million Americans are planning to take to the airports and the roadways for the Christmas holiday right as that winter weather is rolling in.

Here in the Lehigh Valley, PennDOT said it's expecting to be battling freezing rain starting Thursday.

"You can treat a road, half an hour, an hour later, might be frozen up again. So we've got to keep going back. It's going to be a very material-intensive storm is what I anticipate," said Ron Young with PennDOT Public Relations.

At the Lehigh Valley International Airport, travelers may see delays and cancellations, with several airlines already announcing they're waiving change fees. The airport said to give yourself extra time to make your flight.

"The lines are going to be longer, the stress is going to be higher, and you want to make sure you're able to get from the parking lot to the ticket counter, through TSA, and to your gate in plenty of time," said Colin Riccobon, Director of LVIA Public Relations.

The airport also said to have a plan-B in place if your flight gets cancelled. On the roadways, look out for road crews working to keep the pavement clear of ice, and keep your distance from other drivers.

But most of all:

"Be courteous, that's the best advice I can give. Be courteous," said Aten.

That storm could get here before noon Thursday, and all of it coming on a weekend that AAA said will see 4% more travelers than last year.