ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After a decade of development, things are moving along at the Allentown waterfront, and now the project has a $21-million federal grant for a new roadway to connect the D&L trail to Allentown.
It's hard not to notice progress down at the Allentown waterfront, and now another win: the grant for a new, multi-modal roadway with a walking and biking pathway.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission was awarded the grant to build a scenic commuter trail and road from the Allentown’s Lehigh Riverfront into Whitehall Township.
The money will help fund a $55.6 million project creating a multimodal commuting, emergency management, and equitable access corridor connecting urban, suburban and rural neighborhoods along a three-mile stretch from Hamilton Street in Allentown, beyond Route 22, and into Whitehall Township.
"All three cities will now be connected through this trailway. In addition, we're able to work with the 9/11 trail fund to establish Allentown as a major hub along that pathway which connects One World Trade in Manhattan all way to Shanksville, Pa.," said Zac Jaindl, the Principal and COO of the Waterfront Development Company.
The roadway already runs right through the waterfront development, under the Tilghman Street Bridge.
"Now this roadway - which terminates at Furnace Street right now - will continue north from where we're standing right now, underneath the American Parkway, all the way up to Race Street," Jaindl said.
The money is coming through DOT's RAISE program, which is highly competitive and usually goes to much larger cities. Jaindl says this is the 6th time they've applied.
"This is something that has been worked on for years by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, by my predecessor Charlie Dent, and now by us for the past three years," said Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild.
Wild says it's a win for residents, especially for those who don't have cars.
"It's going to connect people in downtown Allentown to recreational areas, to work sites, and it's just going to be an amazing addition," Wild said.
As well as a win for the waterfront development, which should see its first building open in October of 2022.
"As we stand here today we have four buildings fully designed," Jaindl said.
The grant will be awarded to the planning commission, and when it's all said and done between the public-private partnership, the roadway alone is going to be more than $55 million.