2021 had one job to do - to help us shake off 2020.
But many of you'd agree with me that 2021 failed us. So, we are showing it the door.
There's so much to forget - illness, suffering, and loss. Political strife: a dark day in D.C. that still casts a shadow. Trouble of all kinds.
And all year long, they were yankin' our supply chain.
So, 2022. How can we make this work? If Bill Shatner at age 90 can be shot into space, if Betty White can almost reach 100 with wit and grace, there's no telling what we can do. Let's aim to value truth and stop sharing unverified stuff. Let's aim for humility and kindness.
Let's resolve to be safe. I'm just telling you straight: all the doctors I know say the best thing is to get vaxxed and boosted.
As G.K. Chesterton said, the critical thing is whether you take things for granted or take them with gratitude.
And as Moses said in Psalm 90, teach us to number our days that we may get a heart of wisdom. Wisdom and gratitude - let's hope those are the only things that are acutely contagious in 2022.