ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is facing attempted robbery charges after police allege he tried to rob a man with no money to offer.
Allentown police report that an officer was at the Royal Motel at 902 E. Congress St. on Saturday following up on an incident, when he learned of an attempted robbery. The victim told police that the failed robbery took place about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 17, when he took out his trash, according to court records.
The victim alleges that Cornelius “TJ” Freeman, who also lives in a room at the motel, approached him as he walked to the dumpster and demanded money, according to records. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, Freeman allegedly pulled out what the victim described as a 9mm Glock handgun and pointed it at him, police said.
Freeman, who was standing about 10 feet away, allegedly told the victim that he’d kill him “next time” and walked away, according to records.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Freeman on a felony count of attempted robbery and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 32-year-old Sunday morning, setting bail at $25,000 with a 10 percent cash option. Freeman failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 7.