Robert Durst returned to the courtroom in a wheelchair after a 14-month standstill.
Durst is accused of murdering his close friend Susan Berman in her LA home in 2000, and is also believed to have been involved in his wife Kathie's disappearance in the 80's.
The now 78-year-old multi-millionaire is a graduate of Lehigh University who once spent time in Northampton County prison for stealing a sandwich from a Wegmans in Bethlehem.
Durst did not attend Monday's jury orientation hearing. The judge admonished him for it.
"I am admonishing you now that I will proceed with witnesses and evidence even if you refuse to come to court," Judge Mark Windham said.
The trial moved forward with jurors back in the courtroom. They heard new opening statements from both sides.
"The reason why I'm letting them doing that is so that they can remind you of the evidence you already heard and tell you again the evidence they intend to present to you during this trial," Windham said.
The prosecution went first, introducing the reasons why Robert Durst ought to be convicted for murdering Susan Berman in cold blood.
"She turned around. She took a few steps and he basically blew her brains out. That's what he did," said prosecutor John Lewin.
Jurors will hear from the defense, who have a two-hour time limit for opening statements.
Witnesses take the stand Wednesday.