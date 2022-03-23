WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - At Fellowship Community in Whitehall, residents are cuddling up to perky puppies and furry felines. But on close inspection, it's obvious what they're holding are not ordinary pets, but robots designed to give people all the "feels" of pet ownership.
"These robotic animals have tremendous benefit for our residents," said Fellowship President and CEO Mary Kay McMahon.
McMahon says the robotic fur babies help residents feel calm and give them a sense of caring for something at a time when they are being cared for. She says they can also help spark memories in residents with dementia.
Residents do get visits from real animals like Ruby the service dog, but those are limited.
20 robotic animals now have a permanent home at Fellowship Community thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors as part of their centennial celebration.
Fellowship Community was one of 20 organizations to receive a total of $55,000. GLVR Ceo Justin Porembo says instead of giving tchotchkes to its membership, the organization wanted to infuse money into its community. He was surprised at the lifelike quality of the robotic animals.
"You can see where this really would give companionship to some of the seniors here," said Porembo.
And that's the point. But the greatest thing about all this is the residents' initial reaction.
"To see their faces literally light up you know the minute they're handed one of these animals is literally priceless," said McMahon.
Fellowship Community serves roughly 500 seniors.
McMahon says once the rest of the residents see the joy these cuddly creatures create, they may want one too.
The robotic pets cost between $120 and $150 each and are battery operated.
Anyone who is interested in donating to the robotic pet ministry can contact Fellowship Community at 610-769-8106.