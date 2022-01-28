BETHLEHEM, Pa. | ArtsQuest announced on Friday that iconic music group Poison will appear at their flagship festival, Musikfest, in 2022.
The group’s original members - Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett - say they will rock the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Sunday, Aug. 7.
This show was originally scheduled for Musikfest in 2020, ArtsQuest officials say. They also remind festival-goers that previously sold tickets will be honored, so ArtsQuest’s box office will be reaching out to all ticket holders via email.
Member access begins on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and the remaining tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4 on the Musikfest website.
Poison, known for their hit songs “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin’ But A Good Time” “Unskinny Bop” and more, started their journey playing in Pennsylvania bars and then the Los Angeles club scene.
Their early album “Look What The Cat Dragged In” sold more than three million copies. The album “Open Up and Say…Ah!” sold more than eight million copies out of the gate and their “Flesh & Blood” album went multi-platinum.
Lead singer Bret Michaels, a Pennsylvania native, also gained fame through his smash hit television show “Rock Of Love” and his winning season on “Celebrity Apprentice.”