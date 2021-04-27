Real estate developer Rockefeller Group has sold a 1.03-million-square-foot warehouse in the Lehigh Valley for more than $200 million.
CenterPoint Properties purchased the facility at 951 Willowbrook Road in Northampton.
CenterPoint Properties said it is interested in the Willowbrook property since it is particularly well-suited for retail and e-commerce distribution, according to a news release on the CenterPoint Properties website.
The company said the property is directly adjacent to one of the largest package delivery centers in the country.
“We’re thrilled to extend our Northern New Jersey and New York footprint into the Lehigh Valley area with such a high-quality investment,” said CenterPoint Senior Vice President of Investments, PJ Charlton.
951 Willowbrook is fully leased to a third-party logistics company that services e-commerce distribution for an American multi-national technology company, according to JLL Capital Markets, which helped close the sale.