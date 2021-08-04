S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nuns are taking over Dorney Park for Dan Roebuck's latest film.
The Bethlehem native is working on his latest movie at the Lehigh County amusement park.
"The Hail Mary" is about Sister Kathy, who's a funny nun who finds a man in desperate need of redemption.
Roebuck says one of his favorite movies is the 1966 film, "The Trouble with Angels," and the sequel to that movie served as a bit of inspiration for "The Hail Mary."
"So, from the time I thought about writing this new movie, all I thought about was, we gotta have a great story, it's gotta be entertaining, it's gotta have a faith angle, and we gotta shoot it at Dorney Park," Roebuck said.
In the film, Sister Kathy also cons Roebuck's character into creating a football team for her all-boys Catholic school.
No one should be surprised to hear that part of the movie will also be filmed in the Lehigh Valley.
Roebuck is looking for a bunch of extras to fill the football stadium at Liberty High School in Bethlehem.
To participate, wear a Becahi or plain shirt with a windbreaker or coat to put over top it. Filming for that begins at 8 on August 14.