U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash has part of Interstate 78 closed in Lehigh County on Monday.

A vehicle rolled over on I-78 east, just after the Quakertown/Route 309 exit, according to Trooper Nathan Branosky, with Pennsylvania State Police.

It happened around 1 p.m.

I-78 east is closed at exit 60A, and all traffic is being detoured onto Route 309 south, police said.

Police did not comment on if anyone was hurt or how long the highway is expected to be closed.

