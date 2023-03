LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A rollover crash tied up traffic on Route 222 in Lehigh County on Sunday.

It happened around noon at the intersection with North Krocks Road in Lower Macungie Township, near the entrance to the Hamilton Crossings shopping center.

It looks like at least two vehicles were involved.

Part of the intersection was blocked off as first responders got everyone to safety.

At least two people were taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions or what happened.