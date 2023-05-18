ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Services took place for a retired Allentown bishop that was laid to rest Thursday.

People are attending a visitation and vigil at Cathedral Church St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown to honor the life and legacy of retired Bishop Edward Cullen of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown.

He passed away May 9 at the age of 90 years old.

Those that knew Cullen say he made such an impact on the lives of those around him. Cullen served as the organization's third bishop and led the Catholic Church in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton and Schuylkill counties for more than a decade.

His approach was said to be understated but his efforts, people say, were very effective.

Current Diocese of Allentown Bishop Alfred Schlert says Bishop Cullen lived his life as a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and His Church. He added that Cullen was a visionary in spiritual, pastoral, and temporal matters.

From 1998 to 2009, Cullen led the Catholic faith during some contentious times. The Allentown Diocese says he enhanced care for the victims of abuse and he forged bonds of cooperation with law enforcement.

Those who knew him personally say his generous demeanor and faithfulness to the Catholic Church will be missed.

"He was gentle," Director of Music Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, Beverly Mcdevitt, said. "But he had a firmness about him. He was true to his faith. He spoke the truth. very devoted to his flock, a good shepherd."

"He was a very holy man, very spiritual," Donna Yasenchok said. "He talked about the Holy Spirit quite a lot, had very faithful and wonderful homilies that he shared his knowledge and his faith with us."

A funeral mass will take place Friday, May 19 11 a.m. at the cathedral.