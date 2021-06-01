Easton, Pa. | A selection of international rosé wines, oysters and appetizers will be on the menu for Rosé on the River in Downtown Easton for their event hosted by, and is a fundraiser for, the nonprofit Greater Easton Development Partnership (GEDP).
Rosé on the River announced Tuesday the event will take place in Scott Park, with views of the rivers as the backdrop for the evening.
Tickets are on sale now for Rosé on the River, officials say, which will take place at 6 p.m., June 12. Tickets cost $100 and must be purchased on the website in advance of the event. The event website states the attire is 'beach formal'.
Proceeds from the event will support GEDP — and programs such as Easton Farmers’ Market, Easton Ambassadors, Easton Main Street Initiative, West Ward Community Initiative, Easton Garden Works, Easton Murals, and the Easton Compost Project — in its mission to nurture Easton’s economic well-being and cultural vibrancy, event officials stated.
They also say Sandy and the Mix will perform during the event. A cash bar will be in place to offer craft beer from Separatist Beer Project and Two Rivers Brewing Co., as well as additional wines by the glass.
Rosé on the River says it is sponsored by IBEW Local 102, BSI Corporate Benefits and Bloomie’s Flower Shop.
GEDP will follow local, state and CDC recommendations for the open-air event, they say. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the event, and guests who are not feeling well are encouraged to stay home.