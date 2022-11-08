Below is a look at several local Pennsylvania House races:
Democrat Josh Siegel is ahead of Republican Robert Smith in the 22nd District race. Siegel has more than 6,000 votes, while Smith has more than 3,000 votes.
District 22 covers parts of Lehigh County, including parts of Allentown and Salisbury Township.
In the 131st District race, Democrat Kevin Branco is leading incumbent Republican Milou Mackenzie in the 131st District race, with a 55% to 45% lead.
District 131 encompasses parts of Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton counties, including Lower Milford Township and part of Lower Saucon Township.
Incumbent Democrat Michael Schlossberg is ahead of Republican Bethney Finch and Libertarian Matthew Schutter in the 132nd District race. Schlossberg has 61% of the vote, while Finch has 37% of the vote. Schutter has 2% of the vote.
District 132 consists of part of Lehigh County, including parts of Allentown and Upper Macungie Township.
Incumbent Democrat Peter Schweyer has a 60% to 40% lead over Republican Brent Labenberg in the 134th District race.
District 134 covers part of Lehigh County, including the part of Bethlehem that is in the county, as well as Hanover and Whitehall townships.
In the 137th District race, incumbent Republican Joe Emrick currently holds a 52% to 48% lead over Democrat Anna Thomas.
District 137 consists of part of Northampton County, including Bethlehem and Upper Nazareth townships.
Incumbent Republican Ann Flood is ahead of Democrat Gene Hunter, with more than 18,000 votes.
District 138 encompasses part of Northampton County, including Bushkill, Forks, and Lower Mount Bethel townships.