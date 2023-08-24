U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Zoning Hearing Board continued a second special exception hearing for a proposed warehouse after five hours of testimony Wednesday night at the township building.
The requests, for 110 Route 100, involved two sections governing permitted uses and classification of warehouse, distribution and wholesale sales. The proposal, offered by 110 PA Route 100 LLC, calls for a 150,000-square-foot warehouse. Prologis is the property's owner.
The evening was engulfed in fierce legal debate centered around a condominium association forum of owners governing the lot where the proposed warehouse would be built.
Two parties — Upper Macungie Township and Star Hospitality Group Inc. — are officially opposed to the application. Star owns and operates Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Allentown West, located at 208 Route 100.
Testifying for the township, Zoning Officer Kyle Kuester said that in his interpretation of the code, the proposed warehouse — an industrial facility — is not a compatible use with the existing hotel — a commercial use — and thus violates the code requirements. The applicant disagreed with that interpretation.
Another topic which fueled vigorous legal debate involved an entrance driveway which would be shared by the 114-room hotel and the proposed warehouse. Gavin Herber with Star Hospitality said the proposed warehouse would have a negative impact on the hotel and added that he didn't "know how we will survive."
The applicant called three witnesses Wednesday night, centering on engineering and noise issues. The applicant had altered a plan to address a review letter from the township since the first hearing held June 14. Those changes involved addressing township engineer and fire commissioner concerns. As such, the applicant told the zoning hearing board Wednesday night that they are meeting all requirements.
No tenant for the proposed warehouse has been identified, the applicant's representatives said.
The board will reconvene the hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.