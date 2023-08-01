Route 191 traffic a major issue at Lower Nazareth warehouse hearing

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – The Lower Nazareth Township Board of Supervisors continued its conditional use hearing Tuesday for the warehouse proposed at 4215 Lonat Drive.
The proposal — offered by Jaindl Land Company affiliate Northampton Farms LLC — calls for a 72,850-square-foot warehouse to be constructed at the site. Jaindl has also proposed a 450,000-square-foot warehouse for 523 Nazareth Pike (Route 191), which sits less than a quarter of a mile away.
The hearing was a continuation from the May 10 and June 20 hearings in which the developer's attorney, Marc Kaplan, called three total witnesses to testify about the project. On Tuesday, Kaplan called only Pidcock Company traffic engineer Brian Harman to testify.
In his 30-minute testimony, Harman explained the findings of a traffic study conducted in accordance with Institute of Transportation Engineers and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation standards.
According to the study, the proposed Lonat Drive warehouse would generate 153 total trips every weekday, with 32 of the trips coming during the peak morning hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 35 of the trips coming during the peak evening hours of 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Of these trips, 106 would involve cars and 47 would be trucks, which Harman said was comparable to similar proposals and would not require major road improvements, such as adding a left-turn lane, to Route 191.
But both supervisors and residents were less convinced that Route 191 could accommodate the increased traffic for several reasons.
Township solicitor Gary Asteak expressed concern about the combined effect of the Lonat Drive and Nazareth Pike warehouses, should both projects be developed.
Asteak asked Harman how many daily trips the Nazareth Pike project would generate, to which Harman responded that 657 total trips — 409 cars and 248 trucks — would be generated. However, Harman noted that the large impact created by the potential larger warehouse would require road improvements to Route 191, thus lessening the eventual impact of the Lonat Drive proposal in comparison.
Unsatisfied, Asteak said Harman had not provided "engineering certainty" that the major, one-lane state road could handle traffic increases should both projects be developed.
"You are unable to provide us with a reasonable degree of engineering certainty and opinion as to whether or not the [additional] traffic from this project will have a significant impact upon the traffic on 191," Asteak said.
Supervisor Amy Templeton questioned Harman about the study's conclusion that vehicles turning onto Route 191 would be delayed by "1 to 2 seconds." Harman said the figure was an "average" over an hour-long period, meaning some drivers could be waiting longer to turn than they currently do.
"This is an average of the conditions over a one-hour period," Harman said. "When there is a tractor-trailer that is turning onto 191 off of Lonat Drive, the impact would be more significant than 1 to 2 seconds."
Finally, there was concern that the study — despite its relatively low number of trips calculated during "peak" hours — did not actually represent the busiest time of day along Route 191.
Resident Nancy Teague, of Belmont Drive, argued that the low number of "peak hours" trips inherently meant that more truck traffic would travel along Route 191 at midday. Because of the 2:30 p.m. dismissal at nearby Lower Nazareth Elementary School, the traffic could actually be worse at a time the study did not specifically account for, Teague said.
Supervisor Robert Hoyer agreed, saying the combination of trucks and school buses would make Route 191 a "mess" and cause drivers to seek alternate routes.
"People are gonna look for shortcuts," Hoyer told Hartman. "Because contrary to your statistics, 191's gonna be a mess."
A fourth conditional use hearing for the proposed Lonat Drive warehouse will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Lower Nazareth Township Municipal Building.