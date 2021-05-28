S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Travel was off to a slow start for Memorial Day weekend on one of the Lehigh Valley's busiest highways.

Two multi-vehicle crashes tied up a long stretch of Route 22 westbound in Lehigh County on Friday.

The first happened around 9:40 a.m. on 22 westbound in South Whitehall Township. The highway was shut down westbound between 15th Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard.

The crash involved five vehicles -- a dump truck, two cars, a tractor-trailer cab and a work van, state police said. One person was taken to the hospital, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The crash backed up westbound traffic all the way to Airport Road, where a separate crash was reported about an hour later.

Five vehicles were also involved in that wreck, which also forced the closure of all westbound lanes. No one was injured, police said.

Both crashes were cleared and all lanes reopened shortly before noon.

"Please slow down this weekend and leave enough stopping distance to the vehicle in front," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

