HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A vehicle fire shut down part of Route 22 in Lehigh County for about two hours Tuesday morning.

A box truck caught fire around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, between the Fullerton Ave. and Airport Road exits.

The truck was on the shoulder, but the eastbound side was completely closed at Fullerton Ave. (Exit 323) as flames billowed from the vehicle.

The left lane reopened around 7 a.m., and both lanes were open by 7:30 a.m. after the fire department cleared the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The truck was carrying cleaning supplies, police said. No word on what caused the fire.

Traffic was backed up in the area.