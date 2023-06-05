WIND GAP, Pa. - Firefighters battled brush fires in parts of Monroe and Northampton counties Monday.

A brush fire was first reported late Monday morning in the Wind Gap area.

Crews closed Route 33 South due to visibility issues, state police said. The northbound lanes remained open.

About an hour later, emergency dispatchers said multiple brush fires were reported in the area, both north and south of the Wind Gap area. Local firefighters as well as the Lehigh County Forest Fire Unit were on the scene.

Dispatchers say that as of 1:15 p.m. the fires in Monroe County were out, but the fire on Wind Gap Mountain continued to cause problems, including the smoke over Route 33 southbound.

Fire officials are trying to figure out if the fires were intentionally set as they seem to have kept popping up in new locations, said a supervisor with the Monroe County emergency dispatch center.

Route 33 South remains closed, and traffic is backed up into Monroe County.

Conditions have been dry, as the region is increasingly in need of rain.