WIND GAP, Pa. - Route 33 South reopened Monday afternoon, hours after it was closed following a brush fire.

It was another dry day across the Lehigh Valley, with wind that fueled the brush fires off the busy highway.

Firefighters were called to areas off Route 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties late Monday morning. When they got there, they found multiple brush fires burning.

Investigators are now working to figure out if the fires were intentionally set. But the first order of business was to put out the flames.

Wind had fanned smoke across a busy Route 33, making visibility limited heading south. Traffic had been diverted off the highway onto Route 512 through Wind Gap.

Route 33 has since reopened.

Firefighters are still up the mountain putting out hot spots.

No word on any injuries. Fire officials are still looking into a possible suspicious cause.