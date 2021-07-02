NORTHAMPTON BOROUGH, Pa. - The marquee says it all, with "Finally" Disney's Cruella. When movies started going back into theaters, the Roxy Theatre in Northampton Borough, Northampton County had to wait.
It's a second-run theater, meaning movies must be out at least six weeks before it can show them.
The owner says the community played a starring role in preventing him from making his final curtain call.
The Friday morning construction noise along Main Street will make way for the return of digital sound inside Northampton's Roxy Theatre.
"I'm a little apprehensive. I don't know what to expect tonight," owner Richard Wolfe said of the opening.
The art deco designed theater, which charges only $3 a ticket, shows its first new movie since COVID. Wolfe has owned it for 51 years.
"This is the type of business for every single time you take a new picture, it's a new product. Your business doesn't tend to be even," he said.
At a time when 70% of smaller movie houses are at risk of going dark, the Roxy is still in the spotlight. It's had a solid supporting cast.
Wolfe rented out the marquee to locals for private messages, booked private events, and sold old posters, and the community bought in.
"How important is it to have a theater like this still operating?" I asked local filmmaker Daniel Roebuck.
"Believe me, you can't walk into a Starbucks for $3, but you can come here and see a big Hollywood movie for $3," Roebuck said.
"Really, one of the last places on earth."
Daniel Roebuck has been coming here since he was a kid and now, his own movies are on its screen.
"This is a theater. This is a magical place," he added.
With magic moments. In 1973, Billy Joel headlined his first concert ever, here at the Roxy. Nearly 20 years later, Hollywood called, making the marquee an opening shot in the movie "School Ties."
But Wolfe is just grateful to be in the present.
"Where does the past 15 months fit for you if the Roxy was a movie?" I asked.
"A drama, with a little bit of comedy," he said.
Wolfe says he will add more live shows, as he's not sure where the movie business is headed.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and the movie starts at 7 p.m. He is keeping the $3 ticket fee, at least for now.