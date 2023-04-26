HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The rules for clubs are changing in the Saucon Valley School District.

This comes after the district revoked its approval of the After School Satan Club back in February. There were two main changes the board approved Tuesday night. The first says third-party clubs have to have an approved adult present at every meeting who lives in the school district. The second says third-party clubs can't meet on-campus until 6 p.m.

We caught up with one parent who has a third-grader in the district. Adrian DeAngelo said it could be for the best.

"I understand the thought process behind it. It's not directly after school, so I mean let's face it, a lot of kids would not be around when the meetings are happening, which might be better, I don't know," said DeAngelo.

The change comes less than two months after the school district received a shooting threat related to their approval of the After School Satan Club. Pennsylvania State Police later arrested 20-year-old Ceu Uk for calling in that threat from Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the federal court case, the school district claims it revoked the club's approval because it did not explicitly say in its brochure and Facebook post that it was not endorsed by the district, but the ACLU argues revoking the approval was a reactionary move following the shooting threat and violated the club's First Amendment rights. In an interview last week, they told us they want the club reinstated immediately.

"Having to wait until the next school year would not be fair to the club, and would just give people who oppose the club's viewpoint more ammunition to try to fight the club next year," said Pennsylvania ACLU Deputy Legal Director Sara Rose.

The ACLU argues the federal judge should not only force the district to approve the club immediately, but also to allow them to hold meetings in May under the old rules that let them meet after school. No word on when that ruling will be made.

We reached out to several members of the school board, but we did not hear back.