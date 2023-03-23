ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A semi truck cruises down Sesqui Street in Allentown, but there's no one behind the wheel. The runaway semi finally comes to a stop after smashing into a tree.

Property owner Jim Kacer says it's just the latest issue with a parking lot on South 12th Street that's part of the soon-to-be Lehigh Valley Steam Academy Charter School.

"The owner of that property is operating this in violation of a few city ordinances, particularly there is no buffer of trees," said Kacer.

Kacer says since December, the parking lot has been rented out for tractor-trailer parking. He says in addition to the runaway truck, there's also been noise at all hours, litter, and public urination.

Developer Abe Atiyeh owns the property. Atiyeh says he's renting the parking lot to someone else, who he says has no comment.

Atiyeh says he was unaware of the problems caused by the trucks, but says: "If they are acting bad, I will kick them out. I am not going to tolerate that."

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, truck parking shortages are a national problem. The DOT says it's leading to drivers driving longer or parking in unsafe locations, and that demand is outpacing supply.

But there is some good news.

According to the American Trucking Association, the infrastructure bill has already invested more than $37 million into truck parking projects nationwide and it anticipates more will follow.

But the folks who live near Sesqui Street want action now and have filed a complaint with Allentown zoning officials.

City officials say Abe Atiyeh, the owner of the parking lot, was cited for operating a trucking terminal without a permit. They say he's appealing and has submitted an application to rent space to trucks legally.