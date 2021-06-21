ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dozens of people are running and biking across the country to raise money in the fight against cancer.

The Ulman Foundation's 4K for Cancer raced into the Lehigh Valley today. Participants are traveling 4,000 miles.

The runners and bikers left from Baltimore and are heading all the way to San Francisco.

They are raising money to help families who have young adults and teens with cancer.

The runners and bikers are spending Monday night at the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley in Allentown. They will hit the road again on Tuesday morning.

