FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A Fountain Hill neighborhood got a scare Monday, as a ruptured gas line evacuated several blocks.
20 people were evacuated from 10 homes on Roosevelt Avenue after a sewer contractor hit a UGI gas line.
Gas could be seen as it erupted from a UGI line after a sewer contractor broke the line on Roosevelt Avenue in Fountain Hill around noon. As crews tried to cover it with dirt gas still escaped, forcing those like Marta, Victor, and Harley Trinidad to be evacuated from their home.
"When they say you need to evacuate what goes through your mind?" I asked.
"It's scary because we've seen so many explosions in places and you don't want to go through that. Wanna be safe," Marta Trinidad said.
"Reason why we evacuate, first off it's a service line. With gas things can go boom. It doesn't take much for something to go off like this," said Terry Heffner, The Fountain Hill Fire Department's assistant chief.
Luckily nothing went boom, but it did prevent resident Anette Seman from starting work on time.
"I was supposed to start work at 2:30. That is not going to happen," said Seman, who works from home.
People have been able to get back into their homes. UGI says it will be early evening before the gas can be back on line.
Nobody was injured in the incident.