BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After two years of pandemic disruption, the supply chain is thrown another curve ball: the conflict in Ukraine.
A third of the world's wheat, 19% of its corn, and 80 percent of the world's sunflower oil all come from the region. Components for microchips and other raw materials such as iron, cobalt and 40% of the world's palladium, used in car parts, also come from the region.
Zach Zachariah, Director of the Center for Supply Chain Research at Lehigh University, says he originally expected the supply chain to rebound in the third quarter. That now seems like a pipe dream.
"This - the events of the past week - has really changed the surroundings. We really don't know what's going to happen," Zachariah said.
"If this conflict expands further out and becomes more global in nature, that's when the disruption can really reach a point where we can be facing some very serious challenges," said Andy Wright, managing partner of Vinart Dealerships.
Wright says he's not overly concerned yet, but he's definitely not as optimistic as he was a few months ago.
"I'm optimistic for improvement, I'm just not optimistic for a full-fledged recovery," Wright said.
And it's still uncertain where the conflict is going, and how much longer it will drag out supply issues and increase costs.
"Everyone can plan for a little bit of increases in demand or not having enough supply, but COVID has really ravaged a lot of what we thinking about fast, effective, supply chains," Zachariah said.