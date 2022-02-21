BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As Russia continues to escalate conflict in Ukraine, the economy is bracing for some big impacts.
"I would say that oil and natural gas create the strongest ripple effects simply because it is the energy price that translates into the production of so many things," said economist Ahmed Rahman with Lehigh University.
Rahman says that it's possible oil could rise to $110 or more per barrel.
Russia is the third largest oil producer in the world - 10 million barrels of oil a day - representing about 10% of global demand. Even though the U.S. doesn't rely that much on Russian oil, it will make global supply even tighter.
"We might go to double-digit inflation. I think that is the concern," Rahman said.
Nationwide, gas prices are already up 16.5 cents from a month ago, according to new data from GasBuddy, with seven straight weeks of increases.
In Pennsylvania, the current average for regular is $3.73, and $4.28 for diesel, according to AAA.
Andy Plank, owner of Blue Eagle Logistics in Breinigsville, says the increased diesel costs have been an issue.
He's bracing for them to increase even more if tensions flare and with that comes price increases.
"The industry still needs to be able to make a profit and survive and reinvest in equipment and retain the people they need. So that's going to show up as higher costs in whatever it is you're buying at home," Plank said.
"So even though Russia is one player amongst many it's a very, very important player," Rahman said.