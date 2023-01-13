ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At the Allentown Fairgrounds, the 61st annual Lehigh Valley RV and Campgrounds Show invites those with wanderlust to take the wheel.

"We have everything here in the show from a little teardrop camper to a large motor home, a class, a motor home, mini travel, trailers, mini fifth wheels and everything else in between," said John Cathers, President of Allentown Trade Shows Inc.

Nine Pennsylvania dealers are showing off more than 100 of the latest models.

The RV Industry Association predicts roughly 67 million Americans will buy, rent or take their existing RV on vacation this year.

Bonny Kitson and her husband are among them.

"You always meet great people on the road, and we just have a lot of fun. We go to breweries and wineries and hang out with friends," said Kitson.

During the pandemic RV sales skyrocketed, making them hard to come by. But that has changed.

"Actually it's a good time to get a deal on a used because a lot of first timers now that they can fly and take cruises are selling their RVs," said Mark Polatty with Camper's Inn of Philadelphia.

RV Industry experts say even with volatile gas prices, hitting the road is still 30% cheaper than driving and renting a hotel, and 50% cheaper than flying and renting a hotel.

Campgrounds say they're busier than ever.

"We are the perfect place because we are a resort so we have a lot to do for the kids," said Douglas Bullivant with Watkins Glen/Corning KOA Resort.

The Lehigh Valley RV and Campgrounds show runs Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults, kids under 12 are free.