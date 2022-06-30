BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Traffic is jammed up on Route 33 north in Northampton County.
Authorities tell us an RV caught fire at mile marker 13.4.
That vehicle fire between the Belfast and Bath/Wind Gap exits is causing a miles-long traffic jam.
