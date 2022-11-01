We want to welcome a new member to the WFMZ news team. It's a name you may be familiar with.

For many years, Ryan Kneller has covered small business and restaurant happenings throughout the Lehigh Valley.

You may have seen his weekly column or his daily articles.

Starting this week, he'll be bringing that same reporting beat to WFMZ.com.

Look for his articles covering the local restaurant scene and retail business news from Phillipsburg to Reading and everywhere in between.

We're glad to have Ryan join us.