NEW YORK — Pennsylvania state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh) attended a reception for Taiwan's vice president while the latter visited New York City last weekend.

Mackenzie — who serves as the Republican chair of Pennsylvania's House International Relations Caucus and is running for Congress in 2024 — was photographed with Lai Ching-te on Sunday, Aug. 13.

“I believe it is important to stand with our democratic partners in the Indo-Pacific region whenever we can,” Mackenzie said in a press release. “It was a pleasure to meet the vice president.”

According to Mackenzie's press release, Lai is the leading presidential candidate in Taiwan's upcoming election. He was pressured by China to cancel his visit to New York because the U.S. does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.