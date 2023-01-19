S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission on Thursday night heard a preliminary/final plan review request for a proposed self-storage facility on Walbert Avenue.
Developer Montar Group LLC's proposal calls for a three-story, 112,800-square-foot self-storage facility with a 16-space parking lot at 3350 and 3354 Walbert Ave.
Planners were mainly concerned with the traffic impact on the "congested" area. After a discussion, they voted Thursday to take the issue under advisement.
Earlier this year, the project's developers presented plans for consolidating the two parcels and then razing the existing residential and agricultural structures. In June, the township's zoning hearing board granted dimensional variance relief for the lot size and the road frontage.
Then, various township agencies reviewed the project and offered critiques. Engineering issues cited were plan detail, stormwater management, traffic and outside agency approvals.
Additionally, the township's public safety committee requested the proposed driveway be configured as a right-turn-in and right-turn-out driveway. Further comments came from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation regarding frontage improvements along Walbert Avenue.
These improvements involved right-of-way dedication, cartway width and curbing. The developer said they were in the process of getting the necessary state approvals.
The developer worked also with PennDOT and LANTA, to include a bus stop location to avoid buses blocking the travel lane of Walbert Avenue.
The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for Feb. 16.