S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board on Thursday night appointed a hearing officer to review an appeal involving a proposed sober living residence.

The action was due to the board's expected inability to obtain a quorum during the months of January and February. The quorum issue arose because of several reasons.

For starters, zoning board Secretary Kenneth Navitsky said Thursday night that he "lives in close proximity to the site."

"I feel, in fairness to the applicant, I believe I should recuse myself," Navitsky said.

Vice Chairman David Eisenberg explained that he will have "major, serious surgery" between the middle to end of January.

Chairman Don Klein said he has "issues with availability."

To compound matters, there are currently no board alternates.

In addition to the appointment of a hearing officer, the board delegated the hearing, which originally began Dec. 1, will continue Jan. 5. The board anticipates at least two additional hearings, according to Thursday night's discussions.

The board will make a final decision based on a report generated by the hearing officer, unless all parties agree to accept the hearing officer's actual report.

The applicant, Moyer Construction LLC, had the option of accepting the hearing officer option or granting a continuance. Moyer opted for the hearing officer.

Moyer's proposal would establish the facility that would occupy 3599 Broadway, which is near Cetronia Elementary School, located at 3635 Broadway.

Moyer is seeking the board's approval for a "favorable interpretation" of the township's zoning code "similar in character and impact to the permitted use of an assisted living facility," which is allowed in the R5 zoning district where the parcel is located.

A sober living facility is not specifically listed currently in the township's zoning ordinance. The site previously housed an assisted living facility, which disbanded in 2014.

The township is maintaining the proposed sober living facility is actually a treatment facility, not an assisted living facility. A treatment facility is not permitted in this zoning district.

South Whitehall Township and Parkland School District are parties officially against the petition. An attorney for the school district said the legal definitions of a drug and alcohol facility and an assisted living facility are not similar to one another.

Attorney Nicholas Sabitine III, representing Moyer Construction, argued at the Dec. 1 hearing that a sober living residence is different from a treatment facility because it deals with people "exiting" drug and alcohol rehab programs. He added sober living residences were granted licenses from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in June 2022.