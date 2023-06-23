BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a good weekend for foodies and lovers of music. Tonight, the Sabor Latin Festival kicks off at SteelStacks in Bethlehem and lasts all weekend long.

The two-and-half day event brings together the culture and the cuisine of the region's large Latino population.

"It's a great opportunity for us to invite the entire Latin community to come down here and celebrate all the things we can from their cultures," Curt Mosel, COO of ArtsQuest, said."

For the last 13 years, ArtsQuest has put on the event, bringing together tens of thousand of people to the Levitt Pavilion and Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage.

Mosel expects the same this year, with 10-12,000 people enjoying the free festival.

"That's the beauty of this is you don't have to be Latin to come down here and enjoy Latin programming," Mosel said. "You can come from any, you know, you can go from the suburbs, you can from Macungie or east end and just come and enjoy it."

This weekend's festivities include performances from veteran Hector Rosado and the Lehigh Valley Urban Latin Orquesta.

"One year, it'll be salsa then you're looking at merengue, and that's what we try to do is mix it up and have different things for folks to be able to come down and listen to, to dance to and really enjoy."

The event starts tonight at 6 with a ceremony raising the Puerto Rican flag.