BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A free, family-friendly festival is back at SteelStacks in June.

Sabor Latin Festival is set for June 23-25 in Bethlehem.

The event celebrates Latin heritage and Hispanic culture with music, food and fun all weekend, ArtsQuest said.

It's the 12th annual festival, kicking off with a Puerto Rican flag-raising ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

The full lineup of events is on SteelStacks' website.