BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An annual weekend festival is back in Bethlehem this summer.

Sabor Latin Festival is set for June 25-26 at SteelStacks, ArtsQuest announced in a news release Thursday.

The two-day event offers music, food and drinks celebrating the area's Hispanic culture and community.

It's another welcomed sign as coronavirus cases decline and restrictions are lifted.

"The ¡Sabor! Latin Festival signals an important return to some level of normalcy after a long 14 months,” said Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO of ArtsQuest, in a statement.

Performers include Lehigh Valley Urban Latin Orquesta on Friday, then Pancho Bongo y su Orquesta, the Luisito Rosario Orchestra, and Mega Radio's DJ on Saturday.

 The festival is free and open to the public.

