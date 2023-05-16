EASTON, Pa. – Longtime incumbent Sal Panto declared victory Tuesday night against city Councilman Peter Melan for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Easton. There is no Republican candidate on the ballot, which means Panto could well be on his way to securing his fifth consecutive and final term as mayor.

With 107 of 156, precincts counted, Panto had 71% of the vote compared to Melan's 29%.

Panto has spent 24 years as Easton's mayor: first from 1984-1992, when he was elected at the age of 31, and then again from 2008 until the present.

Melan has served seven years on Easton City Council. He says it's time for change in Easton, and one change he wants to implement is setting term limits for the position of mayor.

He also wants to remove the mayor as a member of City Council to create what he says are necessary "checks and balances" between the administrative and legislative branches of city government.

Melan says he will represent all residents, regardless of income, in making decisions when it comes to land development and parking.

Panto says he will keep moving Easton forward, continuing a trend of positive change. Among his accomplishments, he says he has never raised property taxes, the city is cleaner and safer, and crime is down every year. He also says he improved the city's finances from millions in debt to a surplus.