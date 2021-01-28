SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – The Salisbury Township Board of Commissioners Thursday night accepted retirement resignations from two longtime public works employees.
John Andreas, director of public works, and Donald Zimmerman, utility supervisor, announced that they will be stepping down from their positions, effective Feb. 1.
Between the two of them, they provided more than 50 years of service to Salisbury, said Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich. Andreas worked for the township since 1993 and Zimmerman since 1990.
They will remain as consultants in the public works department for the next month until their vacancies have been permanently filled as the department's management roles transition. In the meantime, the commissioners agreed to appoint Highway Supervisor James Levernier as acting director until a formal appointment is made.
Even though Zimmerman was not in attendance at the meeting, the commissioners presented recognition awards to both him and Andreas, to acknowledge their many years of service to the township.
The commissioners also communicated their regrets in accepting the resignations and wished both individuals continued success.
Andreas expressed his thanks for the support that he and his department received over the years from the commissioners, fellow employees, township administration, and, most of all, residents. He said it has been an honor for him to have served Salisbury for such a significant time period.
He also noted how both current and former public works staffers have always placed first the needs of township residents, and he expects that their dedication will result in continued success for the department.