Car dealership lot

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The Salisbury Township Board of Commissioners Thursday night approved a land development plan for the construction of additional buildings and a reconfiguration of the parking lot at Mercedes-Benz and Porsche of Lehigh Valley, located on the Allentown auto mile at 3401 Lehigh St.

At the virtual public meeting, specific site plans were not displayed, but the township granted several planning waivers related to land contouring and property boundary building requirements.

In other business, Public Works Director John Andreas addressed leaf collection this fall, saying residents should gather their leaves into manageable and, if necessary, multiple piles for removal by the borough.

He added that leaf piles do not have to be placed in the street "cartway" but can be left at the edge of a property for removal.

He also encouraged residents to keep storm drains outside their homes clean and clear of leaves to prevent water flow backups in the street, which can lead to possible flooding.

