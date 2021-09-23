SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - About half a dozen Salisbury Township residents descended on the commissioners meeting Thursday night to voice their concerns over the sporadic bi-weekly pickup in recent months of their household garbage and recycling.
And the township was ready for them.
An operations manager from the Allentown office of Republic Services, which soon will be entering the second year of a four-year contract for trash and recyclables collection with Salisbury, was on hand to address residents' complaints, understand their hardships, and inform them of solutions the company is entertaining.
Operations Manager Paul Temby said the primary reason for the sporadic garbage collection, with some residents not having their recyclables picked up in over a month, is due primarily to a lack of personnel and truck drivers who are also well-versed on the collection routes.
Temby said although the bulk of the company's remaining drivers have been with Republic Services for years, other positions in administration, dispatch, and recyclables collection have remained unfilled and place a drain on the company's overall human resources.
"We didn't know the national labor shortage would hit us this hard," he remarked, and added the last 90 days have been the worst for maintaining staffing needs.
As a result, Temby said he conducts as many as 12 job interviews a day, part of an ongoing and intensive recruiting and traditional media advertising campaign currently underway at Republic. He noted new employee training at the company undergo a minimum of 20 days training.
He said other haulers are also experiencing the same staffing shortages and having been considering any and all solutions to combat the lack of help.
Some residents such as Al Albrecht called attention to the township's multi-year contract with Republic and encouraged the township to look into suing for contract damages which could be used to reimburse residents for the irregularity in trash collections.
Also discussed was the use of automated garbage collections, however, the commissioners called attention to the fact automated services could not be performed in all township neighborhoods due to road size limitations.