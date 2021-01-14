ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Salisbury Township Board of Commissioners Thursday night held a lively discussion regarding hunting at Franko Farm Recreation Area on Black River Road.
During the workshop portion of the board meeting, township resident Karen Holliday told commissioners that she observed hunters staked out with bows and hidden in bushes, waiting for their prey, alongside walking trails at the park.
Holliday expressed concern for the safety of residents, including those who walk their dogs and township children who play baseball and soccer on nearby fields as deer hunting season commences.
This past fall, hunting was permitted in the park Oct. 3 through Nov. 20.
Holliday said that she witnessed hunters in all areas of of the park, during the day and at night.
Township officials said it is nearly impossible to enforce where and when individuals hunt at a park that allows the activity.
Both Franko Farm and Walking Purchase Park in the township permit archery hunting, which involves the use of bows and arrows.
Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich commented that where a hunter stakes out in the park, for the most part, is unenforceable, and the only options are to either allow hunting or not.
Bow hunting was authorized in 1994 following Salisbury's purchase of the park from the Franko family.
Baseball fields were later installed in park, now 20 years ago, but hunting has remained permissible.