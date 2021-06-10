Salisbury formally hires public works director
- Louis Gombocz
-
- Updated
- Comments
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – The Salisbury Township Board of Commissioners in Lehigh County formally made its current acting public works director the township's leader in the department during its Thursday night meeting.
The board unanimously agreed to formally hire Jim Levernier as public works director. effective June 1 at an annual salary of $101,000. Levernier stepped up to fill the responsibilities of the position following the retirement last February of former Public Works Director John Andreas.
Following high school, Levernier began his public works career in 2001 with the Borough of Fountain Hill, first as a crewman, followed by a promotion to supervisor. In 2016 he accepted a position with Salisbury as a highways supervisor, a position he held until earlier this year in February when he became acting head of the department.
Levernier received congratulations from the entire board in addition to all the department heads at the meeting.
He said his plans for the department include plenty of improvements and upgrades to the township's nine parks and also roadway improvements.
Levernier resides in Hanover Township with his wife and three children.
In other business, Salisbury Chief of Police Kevin Soberick presented police Detective Chris Casey with the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association "Leadership Trilogy Award" for accumulating 120 training hours with the FBI-LEEDA Leadership Institute.
Casey explained his training involved taking three separate FBI-LEEDA classes which included emphases on supervisory, executive, and command leadership.
He added the training will serve him well should he secure a police position in the future requiring supervisory skills and background.
Accepting the award alongside Casey were his wife and two daughters.
Tags
Louis Gombocz
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Car transporter fire closes Route 33 in Palmer Twp.
- Allentown School District delays discussion of 2021-22 budget
- Salisbury formally hires public works director
- Trucking companies idling as they try to meet increased demand with fewer drivers
- Miller-Keystone makes urgent plea for blood donations
- Jacobsburg Environmental Center State Park joins network that has roots dating back centuries
- Hellertown police search for man possibly luring children
- With ‘Housing First’ approach, Rep. Freeman bills would address blight and homelessness
- Georgia man allegedly phones in fake bomb threat to Lehigh Valley International Airport
- Northampton Community College and Western Governors University partner to help others earn degrees
Berks Area News
- Firefighters save one man from deadly fire, now saying fire was accidental
- Berks Cares Vaccine Center set to close in July
- Berks County Commissioners approve second round of COVID funding for hospitality industry
- Berks County to receive over $884,000 in grants towards criminal justice programs
- Boscov's announces it will close for second Thanksgiving in a row
- PHOTOS: Partial solar eclipse
- Berks Women Inspiring Women founder looks to expand impact, support
- Man critical after 2-alarm apartment blaze in Reading
- Brick City LEGO exhibit opens in Reading Public Museum
- Teenage boy being held in court on homicide charges from December
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Toyoda Gosei to Launch UVC Personal Space Disinfector and Deodorizer
- The Latest: Philippines reopens gyms, museums as surge ebbs
- Asian shares mixed after US inflation jumps 5% in May
- G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
- China says US revoking of China apps ban a 'positive step'
- At El Salvador's Bitcoin Beach, a glimpse of crypto economy
- Newest Baseball Bat Grip Technology from Nakoma Products Is a Big Hit On and Off the Field
- GRAVITY Interactive, Inc. Released a Major Update and Booster Promotion for Ragnarok Online
- XPOP Launches World’s First Polkadot-based Entertainment NFT Marketplace
- The Latest: Illinois lifting capacity limits for businesses
Entertainment News
- Kim Kardashian West split from Kanye West in pursuit of 'total happiness'
- Zak Williams is a dad again
- ‘Manifest’ Cast on That Major Death & Cal Shocker in the Season 3 Finale (VIDEO)
- Kris Jenner hails Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance 'the best'
- Blake Lively pays tribute to late father Ernie
- Tan France's go-to for parenting advice is Gigi Hadid
- Ben Platt and Noah Galvin 'skated around' dating for five years
- Jared Padalecki on Latest ‘Walker’ Tragedy: ‘It’s Heartbreaking All Around’
- Lorde announces third studio album Solar Power
- ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Starz Unveils First Look at Spinoff in New Trailer (VIDEO)