SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – The Salisbury Township Board of Commissioners in Lehigh County formally made its current acting public works director the township's leader in the department during its Thursday night meeting.
 
The board unanimously agreed to formally hire Jim Levernier as public works director. effective June 1 at an annual salary of $101,000. Levernier stepped up to fill the responsibilities of the position following the retirement last February of former Public Works Director John Andreas.
 
Following high school, Levernier began his public works career in 2001 with the Borough of Fountain Hill, first as a crewman, followed by a promotion to supervisor. In 2016 he accepted a position with Salisbury as a highways supervisor, a position he held until earlier this year in February when he became acting head of the department.
 
Levernier received congratulations from the entire board in addition to all the department heads at the meeting. 
 
He said his plans for the department include plenty of improvements and upgrades to the township's nine parks and also roadway improvements.  
 
Levernier resides in Hanover Township with his wife and three children. 

FBI-LEEDA Leadership Trilogy Award 

In other business, Salisbury Chief of Police Kevin Soberick presented police Detective Chris Casey with the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association "Leadership Trilogy Award" for accumulating 120 training hours with the FBI-LEEDA Leadership Institute.
 
Casey explained his training involved taking three separate FBI-LEEDA classes which included emphases on supervisory, executive, and command leadership.
 
He added the training will serve him well should he secure a police position in the future requiring supervisory skills and background.
 
Accepting the award alongside Casey were his wife and two daughters.

