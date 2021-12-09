ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Salisbury Township Board of Commissioners said farewell Thursday night to Commissioner James Seagreaves, who served on the board for the past twelve years and and most recently as its vice chairman.
The board passed a formal resolution honoring Seagreaves for his service to Salisbury and also presented him with an engraved plaque recognizing his work in the township and noting his departure.
Chair Debra Brinton said Seagreaves always exhibited a steadfast commitment to Salisbury and also was a notable voice of reason among the commissioners.
The resolution stated he served with loyalty, ability, dedication and distinction. It also said he demonstrated exemplary conduct and a sense of fairness in all his activities and has been a positive influence in the growth and progress of the township.
Seagreaves lives in Salisbury with his wife Kristel of 30 years and has two grown sons, Andrew and Trevor.
He has worked for the last 35 years for TRC Worldwide Engineering Inc. of Allentown, where he serves as the chief information officer.
Seagreaves also is an active volunteer firefighter with Lower Saucon Fire and Rescue Station 16. Additionally, he previously was affiliated with Eastern Salisbury Volunteer Fire Co. as a firefighter, vice president, and captain.
In other business, Brinton announced the commissioners will not have their regular bi-weekly meeting on Dec. 23 and township offices will be closed on that day and on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
Salisbury's annual board reorganization meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
She also mentioned the township's 2022 calendars will be mailed to residents in the next several weeks.