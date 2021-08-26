ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Salisbury Township is looking to hold residents accountable for $403,000 in unpaid water, sewer, and trash collection bills.
Finance Director Paul Ziegenfus briefed the township board of commissioners Thursday night about hiring Portnoff Law Associates Ltd. of King of Prussia to finally collect on delinquent utility accounts.
Ziegenfus said Salisbury currently has a list of 140 customers with bills overdue by two calendar quarters, or six months.
The commissioners expressed surprise when Zeigenfus shared that over $400,000 was past due to Salisbury for its water, sewer, and garbage collection services.
Presently, a single account owes nearly $20,000 in overdue bills, Ziegenfus said.
In the past, township office employees were tasked with making collection attempts along with collection agencies which, to date, haven't produced stellar results, township officials noted.
In eastern Pennsylvania, Portnoff currently represents 161 municipalities, school districts, and authorities in 23 counties. The law firm uses a seven-step process to secure monies owed, Zeigenfus said.
He explained that Portnoff does not get paid by taking a percentage of the money collected. Rather, the firm charges fees, which in its first step, is an initial $40 plus postage for issuing a "notice of delinquent claim and fee shifting" to begin the collection process.
All the original amounts due from utility bills are forwarded to the township by Portnoff which has the potential to make up to $1,740 per account should the firm carry out all seven steps, with the final one being the preparation and filing of paperwork to expose a delinquent property to sheriff's sale.
Prior Portnoff collection steps include demand letters, property lien issuances, judgement and notice fees.
Ziegenfus said, to date ,Salisbury has never escalated a property to the point of sheriff's sale for overdue utility bills.
Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich said the township can shut off water to a property for non-payment, but nothing can be done to interrupt sewer service or trash collection.
Regional entities such as the Allentown, Bethlehem, Salisbury, and Parkland school districts are Portnoff clients, in addition to Bethlehem and Easton cities and Weisenberg, Whitehall, and Palmer townships.
Township officials still have to provide further information to answer several of the commissioners' questions prior to the board voting on the ordinance required to hire Portnoff.