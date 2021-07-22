SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – The Salisbury Township Board of Commissioners Thursday approved more than a half-million dollars for road repair and maintenance materials for its public works department.
The department is scheduled to begin multiple street repaving projects throughout the township, starting in mid-August.
The commissioners awarded two bids totaling $552,525.91 to Asphalt Maintenance Solutions LLC of Emmaus.
The first awarded bid of $380,688 will pay for pavement overlay, seal coat, and fog seal to be used on portions of Lehigh Parkway North, as well as Black River, Church and Sycamore roads.
The second bid award for $171,837 will purchase roadway crack seal, chip seal, and mastic and fog seal to repair High Ridge Road, Alder Lane, Bobalew Trail, and Alex Court. In addition, a portion of Devonshire Road to Country Club Road, including four adjacent minor cross streets, will also be repaired.
Funding for the projects comes from the state-administered Municipal Liquid Fuels Program.