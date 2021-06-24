SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – The Salisbury Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday passed five amendments and tabled one as part of a public hearing on proposed changes to the township's zoning and subdivision and land development ordinances.
Spearheaded by Salisbury's new Planning and Zoning Officer Kerry Rabold and ongoing since last winter, the changes include better written definitions of key planning and zoning terms, which both residential and commercial members of the public will use. These include language related to home and commercial site improvements, design and modification standards, tree harvesting, and environmental protections, to name a few examples.
Rabold explained one of the changes in amending chapter 27 of the zoning ordinance was for a better definition of "what exactly is an alley."
Changes and updates affecting most Salisbury property owners pertain to shade tree maintenance, removal, and replacement.
For example, residents are responsible for maintaining, removing if necessary, and replanting approved street trees adjacently located to their properties. There also is an annual limit to the number of trees that can be cut down, in addition to other restrictions.
Appearing before the commissioners was forester Jon Regan of Future Forest Timber Management of Williams Township, located just outside Easton.
He said the majority of municipalities in southeastern Pennsylvania —Salisbury among them — make it very difficult for landowners and loggers such as himself to harvest trees for profit, citing environmental concerns which he believes are excessively restrictive.
He claimed 95% of trees regrow naturally and, therefore, forced plantings are unnecessary. He also said a "young regrown forest" contributes more efficiently and effectively to an area watershed as opposed to an older, overcrowded forest.
According to Rabold, the grading and development ordinance amendments were tabled due to ongoing reviews and changes. She expects them to be ready for the commissioners' vote at one of their July meetings.