Salisbury Township sign, generic

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – The Salisbury Township police chief is asking residents who have information about a crime to call the department first — before posting information and updates on social media sites. 

In light of recent vandalism incidents involving holiday decorations, Chief of Police Kevin Soberick advised residents to make the Salisbury police their primary source of contact if they discover any crime-related information.  

Soberick offered his advice at Tuesday evening's board of commissioners meeting, following comments made by a commissioner about the acts of vandalism, which recently occurred in the Green Acres Drive neighborhood in the western end of the township.  

In other business, the board approved an increase in the municipal solid waste and recycling collection services rate, effective Jan. 1. The rate will rise to $93 per home per quarter next year.  

Finally, the board recognized the retirement announcement of township utility billing clerk Letitia Forthman after 20 years of service to Salisbury.  

Board members congratulated Forthman for her years of service to the township and commented on her dedication and hard work.  

